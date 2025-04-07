Britt Baker reacts to ex-boyfriend Adam Cole's massive AEW win at Dynasty

AEW star Britt Baker recently congratulated her former partner, Adam Cole, after his massive success at the Dynasty pay-per-view. The duo were engaged in 2017, but their relationship took an unfortunate turn last year. The duo broke up in October 2024. Despite being separated, they haven't shied away from supporting each other.
Adam Cole has been one of the top stars of the company but hasn't won any title yet in AEW as he was mostly absent due to injuries. However, he has made a huge comeback from his ankle injury. The star struggled to connect with the crowd after his comeback but eventually became a fan favorite again.
After gaining momentum, Adam Cole had his eyes on the TNT Championship. He faced off against Daniel Garcia twice in the past couple of months, with both matches ending in draws. Later, The Panama City Playboy decided to go after the title against Daniel Garcia one more time at AEW Dynasty 2025. However, this time, the match had no time limits or outside interference.
After a brutal battle, Cole finally captured the TNT Championship. This was his first title win in AEW. Moments after his victory, his ex-girlfriend Britt Baker applauded his efforts in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
It remains to be seen who will be the new TNT Champion's first challenger.