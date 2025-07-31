Britt Baker reacts after popular star references her during AEW Dynamite 

AEW star Britt Baker has reacted to a major name's message during tonight's Dynamite. The show was filled with brutal, shocking, and thrilling moments. Renee Paquette and she exchanged some wholesome messages during the flagship show.Dr. D.M.D. has been absent since last November. Her name was involved in multiple controversies throughout the year. No report so far has clarified the actual reason for her absence. While she has been missing from the Jacksonville-based promotion, she has been active on social media.Renee Paquette is an in-ring announcer who is loved by her fans. She recently took to Instagram and posted incredible paintings of Brodie Lee and her husband, Jon Moxley. Along with the two, she also posted a bloody picture of Britt Baker.A few moments later, the former AEW Women's World Champion responded to her by reposting the same picture on her story and added a heart emoji.You can take a look at the Instagram story here.The infamous picture of Baker was taken during her match against Thunder Rosa in 2021. The duo battled in a violent Unsanctioned Lights Out match where Dr. D.M.D. was bleeding buckets.