Britt Baker receives 1,500 Big Mac coupons after AEW Women's Title win

AEW fans were ecstatic to see Britt Baker capture the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing. However, it seems that her big win caught the attention of a certain fast-food chain, as McDonald's sent her a special gift following the biggest win of her career.

Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio for his weekly segment ahead of AEW Dynamite. While Khan was speaking to David LaGreca and the new AEW signing, Mark Henry, he revealed that Baker received a huge surprise from McDonald's.

"Very happy for the doctor. I can announce that McDonald's has just sent Britt 1,500 Big Mac coupons, so congratulations are pouring in from sponsors and fans all over the world. I hope she doesn't eat them all at once," Khan joked. "She'll be on Dynamite tonight celebrating her title win." (Please H/T Sportskeeda if you're using these quotes.)

Baker took to Twitter to thank McDonald's for their gift, calling them BrittMacs.

"Thank you McDonald's for sending 1500 #BrittMac coupons for my championship celebration tonight! Luv ya! Xoxo #AEWDynamite," said Britt Baker.

Britt Baker captured the AEW Women's Title at Double or Nothing

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., is one of the most popular professional wrestlers, not just in AEW, but in the entire sport. Though Hikaru Shida was a phenomenal AEW Women's Champion, fans were happy to see Baker claim gold for herself at Double or Nothing this past weekend.

Baker is the fourth woman to hold the title, after Riho, Nyla Rose, and the woman she defeated, Hikaru Shida.

Tony Khan claims that a new era is upon us with a new champion at the helm for the women's division.

Britt Baker will celebrate her victory tonight on AEW Dynamite. Of course, Rebel and her friend Tony Schiavone will be present, but will we see other guests as well?

