Britt Baker breaks silence after getting busted open on AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the company presented its fans with the first-ever women's main-event match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. Baker and Rosa had a brutal Unsanctioned Lights Out match in which the former was busted open, and the sight of her bloody face sent social media into a frenzy.

The Doctor has now taken to Twitter to respond following the aftermath of the wild match. Britt Baker posted a photo of her bloodied face and wrote that it was bad news that Rosa forgot to "kill" her. She also proclaimed herself to be the face of the AEW women's division.

The bad news is... you forgot to kill me. Face of the women’s division. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5EYffwo4Iw — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 18, 2021

Although Rosa won the match, Baker is now the talk of wrestling town for her gutsy performance.

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite

Baker and Rosa went to war on this week's AEW Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam to settle their heated feud. Although fans expected to see both women deliver a hardcore special, no one could have expected the match to turn out this visceral.

With blood in her eyes, @RealBrittBaker continues to push through in this LIGHTS OUT MATCH!



Watch #AEWDynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/Vw2Mb5cVwA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2021

Baker's head was busted open during a spot in the match when Rosa dropkicked a ladder onto her face. La Mera Mera then proceeded to DDT and curb stomp Baker on a steel chair following which the latter started bleeding profusely.

However, after all this, Baker managed to kick out at two. In the end, Rosa finished the match after putting Baker through a table on the floor.