"Just @ me next time" - Britt Baker responds to AEW star's subtle jabs at her on Twitter

Thunder Rosa took subtle jabs at Britt Baker through a recent tweet.

Baker and Rosa went through an impressive feud in 2021, that ended up propelling the D.M.D. to stardome. Rosa was likely meant to have a championship run first, but lost out to Baker.

Thunder Rosa took to Twitter to positively look forward to 2022, while noting that she doesn't need any awards to remind herself that she was born for greatness. Although the Tweet was not directed at Baker, she took it personally and responded in the Tweet below:

Having the feud continue in 2022 could be a very good angle for AEW. Baker is one of the hottest champions in pro-wrestling today, and Thunder Rosa has a major fan following. Reigniting the feud could draw major crowds for AEW.

Britt Baker views her match against Thunder Rosa as the best match of 2021

During a recent episode of Busted Open, Baker opened up about her Unsanctioned Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa. According to Baker, it wasn't just her best match of 2021, but the best match in wrestling for the year:

"It’s not because it was just a great match or it had cool stuff, or even the fact that it had the hardcore elements to it. It added legitimacy to the women’s division that was just so under fire. To say not only it was the best match of our women’s division but all of wrestling, that’s pretty freaking cool," Britt Baker said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The Unsanctioned Lights Out match was very well received by fans. In many ways, the match also put both women on the map. They had a relatively small following before taking part in the match and have now garnered the attention of many.

Adding to this feud could be just as well received if done correctly. Both athletes are still in their prime so they could end up having the best wrestling match of 2022 as well.

