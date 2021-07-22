Britt Baker retains title at AEW Fyter Fest

Dr. Britt Baker and The Beast Nyla Rose (accompanied by Vickie Guerrero) squared off at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 for the AEW Women's Championship.

Britt Baker scored a submission victory after locking in the Lockjaw and forcing Nyla to tap out. This was The Dentist's first title defense since winning the championship from Hikaru Shida at AEW Double or Nothing.

An old Guerrero trick ALMOST leads to a new champ!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 2 LIVE! pic.twitter.com/EVnn4obM0M — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2021

Nyla Rose pushed Baker to the limit, scoring multiple near-falls throughout the match. She came closest to dethroning the champion with a knee from the top rope to the side of Baker's head and a huge powerbomb. Baker didn't lay down for the three-count though, countering a powerbomb attempt and making Nyla tap out to her vaunted submission.

The crowd was firmly behind Baker throughout, constantly cheering her on and popping once she won. It's safe to say that after "Hangman" Adam Page, she's the most popular star on the AEW roster. A great, competitive match to start off her title defense saw AEW build on what could likely be a lengthy title reign for Britt Baker.

That was a great Women’s Championship match with Britt Baker getting the win over Nyla Rose and retaining. Dallas was SUPER into this match and Britt Baker is 100% the most over Women’s wrestler in the world. Great stuff and man I’m loving Fyter Fest Night 2!! #AEWDynamite — Joseph Conlin (@conlin_joseph) July 22, 2021

What's next for Britt Baker in AEW?

Britt Baker

Assuming the feud against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero is over, who could challenge Britt Baker next in AEW?

AEW maintains a ranking system and the top three women are Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, and Tay Conti. With Rose vanquished, fans could see either Thunder Rosa or Tay Conti challenge The Dentist.

Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, July 21, 2021 pic.twitter.com/FYeLu6XzG1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2021

Baker and Rosa have history as they wrestled arguably the greatest women's match of the year in the main event of AEW Dynamite when they brutalized each other in an unsanctioned Lights Out match. Thunder Rosa won that night, and that could be the foundation for the feud. Rosa is coming off a loss at Slammiversary for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship and that will definitely motivate The Unstoppable to challenge for the AEW Women's Championship.

Tay Conti is still new, despite making incredible progress from when she was signed. It will be a bit too soon for the Brazilian star to credibly challenge Britt Baker just yet, even though a potential match will be a show-stealer.

