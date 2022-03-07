Britt Baker retains AEW Women's Championship at Revolution due to major outside interference

The era of the DMD continued when Britt Baker retained her AEW women's title at Revolution 2022. Thunder Rosa and Baker clashed for the title in a rematch from their infamous Lights Out bout last year, where Rosa won. The Revolution title match saw numerous interference from Rebel & Jamie Hayter.

Thunder Rosa fought an uphill battle as she looked to become women's champion, scoring two visual wins via submission and pinfall but unable to get official victorty. Instead, success was Britt's as she used everything, from her entourage to brand-new title belt, to retain.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and Britt let this lure her into the title feud. Insecurity over the looming threat led to Baker bringing in Mercedes Martinez with the sole purpose of taking out the challenger. Rosa survived the many attacks and pinned the champion on Rampage before Revolution.

Thunder Rosa may well have another AEW Women's title shot soon

Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeat



Winner faces Britt Baker for the gold at St. Patrick's Day Slam in San Antonio, Texas. Schiavone also announced that Legit Leyla Hirsch will face Thunder Rosa this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite in a Women's World Title Eliminator.Winner faces Britt Baker for the gold at St. Patrick's Day Slam in San Antonio, Texas. #AEWRevolution Schiavone also announced that Legit Leyla Hirsch will face Thunder Rosa this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite in a Women's World Title Eliminator.Winner faces Britt Baker for the gold at St. Patrick's Day Slam in San Antonio, Texas. #AEWRevolution

Thunder Rosa will have another title shot if she beats Buy-In winner Leyla Hirsch on this week's Dynamite. Tony Schiavone announced the Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament during Revolution.

The winner of the Dynamite bout will face Britt Baker at St Patrick's Day Slam; an event made famous by the Rosa vs. Baker Lights Out Match. Hirsch beat Kris Statlander in the first of three outings on the Revolution Buy-In.

Edited by Abhinav Singh