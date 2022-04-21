×
Britt Baker returns on AEW Dynamite; wrestles former WWE Superstar

Max Everett
Max Everett
ANALYST
Modified Apr 21, 2022 09:27 AM IST
Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker returned to the promotion after losing her title to Thunder Rosa. She faced Danielle Kamela (FKA Vanessa Borne in WWE) in a qualification match for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

The dynamic between the audience and Britt was like no other as the Pittsburgh crowd cheered on their hometown star. As a result of the reaction, babyface Kamela worked a more heelish style throughout the match.

After some back-and-forth, Britt Baker emerged victorious with her Lockjaw submission, qualifying for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. After the match, The Doctor berated the competition pool, making an exception for Jamie Hayter, whom she praised highly when discussing Toni Storm.

🤨 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/efnVs2xE8C

Baker referred to an infamous cake gag featuring the former WWE star. Storm will face Jamie Hayter in the first round of the upcoming tournament. In her promo, The D.M.D. also took a shot at TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill.

Why was Britt Baker absent from AEW?

Britt Baker made a triumphant return to Dynamite this week. But before her absence, the former women's champion struggled to keep hold of her title.

However, she ultimately lost the championship to arch-rival Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage Match on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite.

.@RealBrittBaker and the Brittsburgh @steelers are HERE #AEWDynamite https://t.co/othFvNDnli

After the bout, Baker was absent from All Elite's weekly programming for almost a month. The commentators announced The Doctor was boycotting the show until her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Before the St. Patrick's Day match, the arch-rivals fought each other at AEW Revolution, but Baker retained her title thanks to Rebel and Jamie Hayter's timely interference.

Do you think Baker will win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, albeit with some help from Hayter and Rebel? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy

