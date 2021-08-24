Britt Baker reveals the backstage mentality in AEW regarding ratings

AEW Women's Champion, Dr. Britt Baker was recently in conversation with Milwaukee Record. During the interview, Baker was asked about her headlining the first AEW Rampage show and also spoke briefly on being the highest rated segment of the show in the key demo.

Speaking about it, Britt Baker said that it definitely wasn't the first time she had the highest-rated segment. The AEW Women's Champion then admitted backstage at AEW, the Superstars usually poke fun at each other for having the highest ratings. However, at the end of the day, it doesn't matter which Superstar gets the highest rating and all that matters is AEW doing good overall as a show.

"Well, that’s definitely not the first time where I’ve had the highest-rated segment. I’ve been doing very well recently, ever since I became champion. We all kind of poke fun at each other, “I had the highest this, I had the highest that,” but it’s all in good fun because at the end of the day we want the whole show to do well. So it doesn’t matter who has the highest rating this week or next week. As long as we’re all doing well, then AEW is doing well," said Baker.

Britt Baker headlined the first-ever AEW Rampage show

The AEW Rampage debut show was headlined by Dr. Britt Baker when she faced Red Velvet in a huge singles match. The match was contested for the AEW Women's Championship and Baker locked in the lockjaw submission, to which Velvet eventually tapped out. The first-ever Rampage show was also hosted in Pittsburgh and Britt Baker's victory saw her get a huge reception from the crowd.

The rest of the first-ever Rampage card saw Kenny Omega lose the IMPACT World Championship to Christian Cage. Whereas, Miro successfully defended the TNT Championship in the second match of the evening.

What do you make of AEW's recent surge in ratings? Which was your favourite match on the first-ever card for AEW Rampage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Catch Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Rick Ucchino's thoughts about Dr. Britt Baker right here.

Edited by Arjun