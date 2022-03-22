"I’m a f***ing rockstar at two careers" - Britt Baker snaps back at fan, reveals what she's been doing since losing the Women's Championship

Britt Baker recently reminded the wrestling world that she's thriving both as an AEW star and as a dentist. Even after she lost the AEW Women's World Championship, The Role Model remains undeterred.

Baker and Thunder Rosa have been bitter enemies for over a year now. They waged war in the famous Unsanctioned Lights Out Match in 2021. The heated rivalry finally came to a close when Rosa defeated Baker last week on the special St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of Dynamite. Rosa emerged victorious in her hometown after a grueling and bloody battle against the now-former champion.

After the match, Baker took to Twitter to proclaim that she gave it her all and promised to have another title run soon. In the same tweet, Britt Baker revealed that she was returning to her dental office, where she's a full-time dentist. A fan left a comment questioning Baker's second job, but the former champion hit back hard.

"No. I don’t have to. I chose to because I’m a f***ing rockstar at two careers, not just one. #ROLEMODEL #DMD" - Baker Tweeted.

Due to explicit language, we can't show the actual Tweet here, but click here to see the original post.

It's currently unclear when - or where - Britt Baker will make her return. But when she does, she'll likely claw her way back up to the top.

Britt Baker had the third-longest singles title reign in AEW history

Love her or hate her, Britt Baker had one of the longest reigns in the history of the promotion. The star lost her title after 290 days, placing her as the third-longest reigning singles champion after Kenny Omega and Hikaru Shida.

Omega held the AEW World Championship for a whopping 346 days, just a mere 19 days from a full year as a champion. Shida's reign was the most impressive, as she held her belt for an unbelievable 372 days before Baker defeated her.

It's unclear whether Baker will have a rematch against Rosa, but the popular star will likely return at some point soon. Time will tell, and until then, fans will simply have to stay tuned.

Edited by Colin Tessier

