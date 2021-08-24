Current champion's role in convincing Tony Khan to bring back AEW star after almost 2 years

Britt Baker has revealed her role in convincing Tony Khan to sign Jamie Hayter to the company. The reigning AEW Women's Champion explained that when she had the opportunity to wrestle Hayter in England, the chemistry between the two instantly clicked.

During an interview with the Milwaukee Record, Britt Baker spoke highly of Hayter and mentioned that she has a cool and edgy personality. Baker also stated that she is almost similar to Hayter in terms of having a dry and sarcastic sense of humor and the pair have certainly clicked together.

"Yeah, so when I wrestled her in England, right away we just clicked and I thought she was a fantastic wrestler. She has a really cool, edgy personality. We’re kind of similar too in our dry, sarcastic humor and we just really clicked. We really got along. They were using her pretty frequently for a while (in) AEW, but then with the pandemic, the travel ban, of course, everything kind of was at a standstill. But then when stuff is opening up again, you know, I was kinda nudging Kenny and Tony like “Hey, remember Jamie Hayter? Remember Jamie Hayter?” Because she’s such a fantastic talent and everybody here, literally every single person in AEW agrees that she’s fantastic and we need her here," revealed Baker.

Having previously worked with AEW, Hayter was unable to compete as a regular in the promotion, mostly due to the travel ban amid the pandemic. However, Baker constantly reminded both Kenny Omega and Tony Khan about Hayter and everyone at AEW also agreed that Hayter is a fantastic talent.

Tony Khan and AEW re-debuted Jamie Hayter at AEW Rampage

In the first episode of AEW Rampage, Jamie Hayter made her return to the company and assisted Britt Baker in an assault against Red Velvet and Kris Statlander.

Jamie Hayter (@jmehytr) is here and looks to have aligned with @RealBrittBaker! pic.twitter.com/I21vG5G79V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021

Shortly afterwards, it was confirmed that Hayter was recruited by Tony Khan and had signed full-time with AEW, making her All Elite. The former RevPro British Women's Champion will be in action on Dynamite against Red Velvet.

Edited by Arjun