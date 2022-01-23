Britt Baker says top AEW star was brainchild of her kiss with Adam Cole

Dr. Britt Baker recently spoke in detail about sharing an on-screen kiss with her real-life boyfriend, Adam Cole. The reigning Women's Champion also revealed the brainchild behind the moment.

On the January 12th episode of AEW Dynamite, Baker and Cole shared the same ring for the first time. This came after Best Friends and former Undisputed Era members Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (w/The Young Bucks) engaged in a massive brawl. After Baker and Cole assaulted Cassidy and Statlander, the couple shared a passionate kiss live in front of the audience.

While discussing the same on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Baker said that she and Cole were keen on having a memorable moment together but were waiting for the right time and place.

"We both wanted to do it, but we also like, didn’t want to jump the gun,” Baker said. “It had to make sense. It had to be the right time, right place, right people, right story. This was just perfect."

She also went on to reveal that Matt Jackson came up with the idea of her kissing Cole on AEW Dynamite:

"No (we didn't have the kiss idea forever). That was Matt Jackson’s idea, actually. I hate to say it, yeah. (They're) Just a fun group of guys. The Bucks are absolutely hilarious, hysterical people. I’m very partial to Adam Cole."

Lorenzo Dozier / Team Awesome @TeamAwesome418



ReDragon had a square off with the Young Bucks.



The Best Friends were taken out by the Super Kliq. Adam Cole confronted Kris Statlander. Britt Baker came to aid him and attacked her. The couple kisses.ReDragon had a square off with the Young Bucks.The Best Friends were taken out by the Super Kliq. #AEWDynamite Adam Cole confronted Kris Statlander. Britt Baker came to aid him and attacked her. The couple kisses. ReDragon had a square off with the Young Bucks. The Best Friends were taken out by the Super Kliq. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/BjknSzmo9v

This wasn't the only unforgettable moment the couple had on flagship programming. A week later, Adam Cole and Britt Baker teamed up for the first time to defeat Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander in an exceptionally well-produced mixed tag team match.

The rivalry between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy could culminate next week

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



-- TNT Championship Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara vs Cody Rhodes

-- Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs Orange Cassidy

-- Chris Jericho,Santana & Ortiz vs Daniel Garcia & 2Point0

-- Red Velvet vs Leyla Hirsch Matches announced for #AEWDynamite Beach Break next week:-- TNT Championship Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara vs Cody Rhodes-- Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs Orange Cassidy-- Chris Jericho,Santana & Ortiz vs Daniel Garcia & 2Point0-- Red Velvet vs Leyla Hirsch Matches announced for #AEWDynamite Beach Break next week:-- TNT Championship Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara vs Cody Rhodes -- Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs Orange Cassidy -- Chris Jericho,Santana & Ortiz vs Daniel Garcia & 2Point0-- Red Velvet vs Leyla Hirsch https://t.co/RyztVPlsuH

Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy will face each other in a Lights Out match, which will take place at the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Beach Break event next week. The two men previously fought on the Holiday Bash edition, which saw the former WWE Superstar beat Freshly Squeezed with help from debutant Kyle O'Reilly.

One must note that Cole is yet to be pinned or submitted in singles competition. It will be interesting to see whether Cassidy will finally get the upper hand over his rival or if Cole puts the final nail in the coffin.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the podcast

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you want to win Lights Out match next week? Orange Cassidy Adam Cole 5 votes so far