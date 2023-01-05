On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. referenced a multi-time WWE Women's Champion ahead of the tag team match against Saraya and a mystery partner. The star was none other than The Blueprint Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

Ever since Britt Baker laid out the challenge to Saraya and gave the former NXT Women's Champion the liberty to choose her tag team partner, there has been a lot of speculation that Moné would be the mystery partner.

Since walking out on Monday Night RAW in May last year, Mercedes Moné made her first professional wrestling appearance at last night's New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Boss introduced a new theme song as well.

She confronted Kairi Sane and challenged her to an IWGP Women's Title match at Battle in the Valley in San Jose the next month.

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, Britt Baker and current AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter had a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone.

During the segment, Baker questioned why Saraya had not picked up her tag team partner yet. She then mentioned that it does not matter as Baker's team will emerge victorious.

Baker later praised champion Hayter and called herself 'The Boss,' seemingly referencing Moné's WWE nickname and hinting that she could be the mystery partner.

"Jamie is the champion, I'm The Boss," Britt Baker said. [01:39 - 01:43]

Later in the night, Saraya, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida had a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette, and the former NXT Women’s Champion revealed that she wants Storm to be her tag team partner.

Do you think Moné will make her way to AEW following her NJPW appearance? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit AEW and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use any quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes