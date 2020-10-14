Britt Baker sends a heartfelt plea to fans ahead of AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker is often considered to be one of the leading women on the AEW roster with the exception of the Champion, Hikaru Shida. An injury put her out of commission for most of this year earlier, but she was still able to stay involved in a ringside capacity, where she had a feud with Big Swole. However, the AEW Women's Division is one that is still severely lacking, and the COVID-19 pandemic definitely has not helped the situation at the moment.

Now, in an interview with Uproxx, Britt Baker talked about her time in the wrestling business, among other things. One of the things that she opened up about was AEW's women's division, and while talking about it, she sent a heartfelt plea to AEW Dynamite fans.

Britt Baker on what she needs from AEW fans

Britt Baker talked to Uproxx about the AEW women's division and revealed that there were plans on improving the division as a whole. However, she pointed out that the women's segments were still the lowest rated and had the lowest views every week. Britt Baker went on to say that fans who wanted the women's division in AEW to improve needed to not only support them, but not switch the channel when they come in.

"I know there are plans to grow the women's division, but at the same time, we need help from the fans at home too. We can't have the women's segments being the lowest-rated or the lowest views [on YouTube] each week. Because at the end of the day it's a business, and AEW needs ratings."

"It's no secret we're in a war every Wednesday night with NXT, so we need the ratings up. So for the fans that are so encouraging and saying "We want more women, we want more women!" that's great, but please don't turn the channel when the women are on TV then! We want everybody to be watching the segments and cheering us on from home."

"Our women's division got hit hard because of the COVID outbreak. Half our roster is international talent, so we immediately didn't have access to any of those women. Then Kris Statlander got hurt, and I got hurt. And there's only so much time on AEW Dynamite to start with."

Readers can also check out Brandi Rhodes' interview with Sportskeeda here.