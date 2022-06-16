Britt Baker puts former WWE Superstar on notice ahead of highly anticipated dream match on AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker has sent a warning to Toni Storm ahead of their huge clash on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Last Wednesday, Storm came to the aid of Thunder Rosa, who was blindsided by Marina Shafir following their match. The former WWE star then got hold of the AEW Women's World Championship before she handed it to Rosa.

Storm's actions didn't sit well with Baker, as she called out the former in a promo. Taking to Twitter, she once again put the former NXT UK Women's Champion on notice by writing the following:

"Don’t touch what doesn’t belong to you, Toni. That belt looks best with me."

Check out Britt Baker's tweet below:

Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion. She dropped the title to the reigning champion and her long-term rival, Thunder Rosa, in March. However, she recently won the inaugural Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by beating Ruby Soho in the finals.

Interestingly enough, Baker's ally Jamie Hayter recently used the former's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Title to take out Soho following a tag team match.

How did AEW fans react to Britt Baker's warning for Toni Storm?

In her tweet, Britt Baker claimed that the AEW Women's World Championship belongs to her. It is safe to say that the statement didn't sit too well with fans, who responded by posting photos of Thunder Rosa with the title.

Here are some of the tweets regarding the same under Baker's tweet:

That being said, the former AEW Women's World Champion was not short of support from her fans, who posted photos of her holding the title.

Baker's reply section seemed completely divided as some fans showcased their support towards Toni Storm as well.

Plus, a portion of fans took note of Hayter's actions as they referenced Baker's promo and suggested that the former also got her hands on D.M.D's title.

The winner of the match between Baker and Storm on Dynamite could potentially decide the next #1 contender for La Mera Mera's AEW Women's World Championship.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Thunder Rosa Britt Baker 0 votes so far