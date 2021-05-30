Britt Baker sends a warning ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

Ahead of their title match at AEW Double or Nothing, Dr. Britt Baker had a lot of praise for current Women's Champion Hikaru Shida. However, she did send across a warning to the champion ahead of their clash.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida was honored for her reign as Women's Champion, where she was also presented with a new title belt.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Britt Baker commended her opponent on her year-long reign. AEW's resident dentist praised Hikaru Shida for carrying the division during the pandemic era:

"Shida became champion in the midst of the pandemic when it was brutal. We didn’t have fans, and we didn’t know when we were gonna have fans or when we were gonna do TV tapings. To carry a title during that period of time is very difficult, and I’ll be honest, I don’t know a year ago if I could have done that. I think Shida was the perfect person and she’s had a very respectable and honorable…the longest title reign in AEW history," said Britt Baker.

"Time’s up Shida" - Britt Baker has her eyes on the big prize ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

Britt Baker also had a warning for her opponent at Double or Nothing ahead of their title match.

Baker warned Shida that her reign as AEW Women's Champion was coming to an end. The Doctor said that she was better than Shida in every aspect and was ready to officially become the face of the women's division:

"Here I am now. Time’s up Shida. Like I said, I’ve made myself undeniable. You can’t look away from me. I’m the best in the ring, I’m the best on the mic. I have everything it takes to be the face of the company except the championship title around my waist. That’s all that’s missing. Once I have that, it’s game over. All Elite DMD at that point," added Baker. H/T: 411Mania

