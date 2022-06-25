Britt Baker and several AEW stars react to the US Supreme Court's abortion rights verdict

Several AEW stars have made their feelings known when it comes to the ruling from the United States Supreme Court earlier today with regards to abortion rights.

The decision was made to overturn the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that made abortion a constitutional right for US citizens. AEW stars, including Britt Baker and Nyla Rose, shared their thoughts on the matter, addressing both the decision and those who celebrated the verdict.

Baker took to Twitter to respond to Kane's thoughts on the matter and refer back to his 'Isaac Yankem, DDS' gimmick from 1995, where he was Jerry Lawler's private dentist.

"No wonder you couldn't cut it as a dentist," Britt Baker wrote.

Tay Conti also shared her thoughts on the matter.

"A uterus is more heavily regulated than an assault weapon," Tay Conti wrote.

TNT Champion Scorpion Sky said that the Supreme Court has done a "disservice" to the US.

"I am extremely disappointed in the Supreme Court. You have done a disservice to your county," TNT Champion Scorpio Sky.

Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose also took a stance on the matter.

"Tell me you hate women without saying you hate women....SMFH. Despicable and heartless," Nyla Rose wrote.

Late AEW icon Brodie Lee's wife shared her personal abortion experience in a Twitter thread:

Frankie Kazarian added his thoughts on the matter, stating that the country has let women down and does not value their rights.

"Females, I'm so sorry. This country has let you down and does not value YOUR rights," Frankie Kazarian.

Popular star Eddie Kingston had an x-rated, two-word response to the news.

Meanwhile, Danhausen took to Twitter to address the matter by posting two pictures of world champion CM Punk wearing pro-choice tee shirts.

AEW fans had their say on the matter too

Much like the wrestlers, the fans have also had their say on the matter.

One fan responded to Danhausen's tweet (shown above), citing his and CM Punk's beliefs as a reason not to watch All Elite Wrestling.

On the flip side, one fan enjoyed the words of TNT Champion Scorpio Sky.

Amanda Huber also took the time to reply to one user passionately, re-affirming her stance on the matter.

