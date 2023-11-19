Britt Baker shares an angry message after Adam Cole's return at AEW Full Gear 2023

Former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker expressed her disgust over Adam Cole getting medically cleared despite multiple surgeries and ankle injury following his return at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

During the Zero-hour pre-show of the AEW Full Gear 2023, Adam Cole made his surprising return during the ROH World Tag Team Championship between MJF & Samoa Joe and The Gunns. Cole came out with the crutches to assist his best friend, Maxwell, and eventually helped him retain the title.

After the match, The Gunns attacked the AEW World Champion with a steel chair and injured his leg, eventually sending him to the hospital.

As MJF was out due to injury, Adam Cole replaced him despite his injury for the main event against Jay White. It was a confusing decision to clear an injured Cole, but fans were invested nonetheless.

During the main event, Cole was standing in the ring but was unable to compete. Thankfully, MJF returned from the hospital and came out to defend his title on one leg despite the officials trying to stop him. Maxwell was successful in retaining his title against White in the end.

After the show, Cole's girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker, expressed her anger at the AEW higher-ups for trying to stop Maxwell from entering the match but allowing Adam Cole to wrestle in the main event.

Here is what Britt tweeted on the "X" social media platform:

"I still wanna know why 20 bodies tried to stop Max from getting in the ring but the dude with crutches from TWO ankle surgeries got a whole a** unbothered entrance?!"

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the company has in store for Adam Cole.

What are your thoughts on the main event match at Full Gear 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.