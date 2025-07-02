Britt Baker shares cryptic post amid uncertain AEW future

AEW star Britt Baker was last seen on AEW television all the way back in November 2024 during an episode of Dynamite. A combination of injuries and backstage issues seems to have kept the former world champion out of action since. Britt Baker was one of the foundational women members of Jacksonville-based promotion, and she has been with them since their inception in 2019.

Ad

Despite her contributions, recent speculations suggest that the reason for her absence from television stems from a perception that the AEW women’s division has outgrown her. Now, to add fuel to this fire, Britt Baker herself has shared a story on Instagram, which is a famous quote by Kobe Simmons talking about how if one felt like they were worth nothing, it’s probably because they were in the wrong place.

Ad

Trending

Check out her Instagram post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

This comes after she previously removed all AEW references from her social media in March 2025, fueling rumors of her departure. Moreover, there are speculations that Tony Khan is fed up with her, citing her as wildly unpopular and difficult to work with.

Her latest social media activity, taken along with these rumors, suggests a move to WWE, where she has already worked in the past, and might be appearing on NXT soon.

Ad

The Coach reveals reason behind Britt Baker’s burial

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman shared his two cents on Britt Baker’s recent AEW booking. In an interview on his Behind the Turnbuckles Studios YouTube channel, he said the reason behind her burial was resistance. Apparently, she had a built-in storyline if she decided to move to the Stamford-based promotion. He also added that she was buried in AEW because she chose to speak up against what was going on.

Ad

“She is so, so ready. She’s got the built-in storyline, and she got buried because she pushed back. She b****ed about what was going on [in AEW], and you know… In wrestling, you can’t do that. You can’t do that,” he said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

It would be interesting to see if and when Britt Baker makes another appearance on AEW television, and how long before her contract expires and she inevitably joins WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action