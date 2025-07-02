Britt Baker shares cryptic post amid uncertain AEW future

AEW star Britt Baker was last seen on AEW television all the way back in November 2024 during an episode of Dynamite. A combination of injuries and backstage issues seems to have kept the former world champion out of action since. Britt Baker was one of the foundational women members of Jacksonville-based promotion, and she has been with them since their inception in 2019.
Despite her contributions, recent speculations suggest that the reason for her absence from television stems from a perception that the AEW women’s division has outgrown her. Now, to add fuel to this fire, Britt Baker herself has shared a story on Instagram, which is a famous quote by Kobe Simmons talking about how if one felt like they were worth nothing, it’s probably because they were in the wrong place.
Check out her Instagram post below:
This comes after she previously removed all AEW references from her social media in March 2025, fueling rumors of her departure. Moreover, there are speculations that Tony Khan is fed up with her, citing her as wildly unpopular and difficult to work with.
Her latest social media activity, taken along with these rumors, suggests a move to WWE, where she has already worked in the past, and might be appearing on NXT soon.
The Coach reveals reason behind Britt Baker’s burial
Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman shared his two cents on Britt Baker’s recent AEW booking. In an interview on his Behind the Turnbuckles Studios YouTube channel, he said the reason behind her burial was resistance. Apparently, she had a built-in storyline if she decided to move to the Stamford-based promotion. He also added that she was buried in AEW because she chose to speak up against what was going on.
“She is so, so ready. She’s got the built-in storyline, and she got buried because she pushed back. She b****ed about what was going on [in AEW], and you know… In wrestling, you can’t do that. You can’t do that,” he said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
It would be interesting to see if and when Britt Baker makes another appearance on AEW television, and how long before her contract expires and she inevitably joins WWE.
