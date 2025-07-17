Britt Baker shares cryptic social media post during AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker's future in AEW remains uncertain following months of absence. However, The Doctor chose to send a cryptic message during this week's Dynamite broadcast.
She has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since November 2024, when she last wrestled a match against Penelope Ford on Dynamite. Moreover, there have been major rumors of jumping ship to WWE. However, it was reported that Baker's current contract would keep her in AEW for at least another year.
Amidst her prolonged hiatus, the former AEW Women's World Champion dropped a message via her Instagram Stories as the first Dynamite after All In: Texas was being telecast.
Baker's cryptic post spoke about having limited friends to have a happy social life. This could be a subtle dig at the AEW locker room, where she allegedly has a bad reputation. It circles back to her reported tensions and altercations with Alicia Atout and MJF last year. Moreover, it has also been rumored that Baker had issues with Tony Khan.
Despite her current absence from AEW, Baker has been spotted at wrestling conventions and other public appearances. While it is unclear that her recent post alluded to her past incidents in All Elite Wrestling, The Doctor's next move in the industry is yet to be seen.
