Britt Baker shares cryptic social media post during AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker's future in AEW remains uncertain following months of absence. However, The Doctor chose to send a cryptic message during this week's Dynamite broadcast.

Ad

She has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since November 2024, when she last wrestled a match against Penelope Ford on Dynamite. Moreover, there have been major rumors of jumping ship to WWE. However, it was reported that Baker's current contract would keep her in AEW for at least another year.

Amidst her prolonged hiatus, the former AEW Women's World Champion dropped a message via her Instagram Stories as the first Dynamite after All In: Texas was being telecast.

Ad

Trending

Britt Baker posted on her Instagram Stories during AEW Dynamite's broadcast (Credit: Britt Baker's Instagram)

Baker's cryptic post spoke about having limited friends to have a happy social life. This could be a subtle dig at the AEW locker room, where she allegedly has a bad reputation. It circles back to her reported tensions and altercations with Alicia Atout and MJF last year. Moreover, it has also been rumored that Baker had issues with Tony Khan.

Despite her current absence from AEW, Baker has been spotted at wrestling conventions and other public appearances. While it is unclear that her recent post alluded to her past incidents in All Elite Wrestling, The Doctor's next move in the industry is yet to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.