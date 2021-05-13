Britt Baker sits down with JR; Updated AEW Dynamite preview for May 12

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will sit down with Jim Ross to discuss her upcoming AEW Women's World Championship opportunity against Hikaru Shida.

The AEW fanbase has been very vocal lately about wanting to see Britt Baker in the title picture. She finally gets her chance at Double or Nothing at the end of this month.

The match graphic announcement at Daily's Place during AEW Dynamite last week was reportedly one of the loudest pops of the show. What will Baker have to say tonight? Tune in to find out.

Darby Allin defends the TNT title on AEW Dynamite

Last week, Darby Allin was thrown down a flight of stairs by Scorpio Sky and "All Ego" Ethan Page. Unfortunately for him, he must defend his TNT Championship tonight on AEW Dynamite against Miro.

Miro has been on a quest to become a champion in AEW in recent weeks. He will likely not get a better opportunity than tonight when Allin goes into this title defense already hurting from last week's scary fall.

Will Darby Allin be able to retain his TNT Championship? Or will Miro fulfill his destiny? We'll find out soon enough.

Here is everything currently announced for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:

Thunder Rosa will be in action

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. sits down with Jim Ross

Cody Rhodes makes his Double or Nothing announcement

The coronation of The Pinnacle

PAC will face Orange Cassidy to determine Kenny Omega's challenger at Double or Nothing

Jon Moxley defends the IWGP United States Championship against Yuji Nagata

The Young Bucks defend the AEW World Tag Team titles against SCU. If SCU lose, they must disband

Darby Allin defends the AEW TNT Championship against Miro

With less than three weeks to go until Double or Nothing, tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite feels like a pay-per-view worthy level card.

JUST IN! @thunderrosa22 will be in action TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite!



Watch Dynamite tonight 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/8b6CfbTvpZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2021

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite tonight? What match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.