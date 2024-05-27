Britt Baker teases her blockbuster AEW return with a cryptic post

Former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker seemingly teased her long-awaited return with a cryptic post on social media. The DMD shared the post during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Britt Baker has been a part of AEW ever since the inception of the promotion in 2019. She is also a former women's world champion and is considered one of the pillars of the company's women's division. However, Baker has not had a great past couple of years. The DMD has not been on TV for over nine months.

Baker last appeared on an episode of the Saturday Night Collision, where she challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Women's Championship in a losing cause. The 33-year-old star has also expressed her frustration at not being on TV through social media in the past. Fans have been calling for Baker's return to AEW TV.

Meanwhile, it seems The DMD could be closing in on her return to Tony Khan's promotion, considering her recent post. Baker took to the 'X' social media platform while the Double or Nothing PPV was on and shared a cryptic post with a gif of herself saying "DMD".

Tony Khan is hopeful of seeing Britt Baker back in AEW soon

During the post-show media scrum after the recent Dynasty pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the status of Baker after her partner, Adam Cole, was seen on the PPV. Khan said the following regarding Baker:

"For Britt Baker, the sooner she’s back, the better, she’s a great world champion for us and a great representative for AEW. We’ve missed her. That would be tremendous. We saw Adam Cole back tonight and hopefully, we’ll see Dr. Britt Baker back sometime soon too."

Meanwhile, the AEW women's division is looking stacked, and the addition of DMD would be instrumental. Only time will tell when Baker returns and what Tony Khan has in store for her upon her return.

