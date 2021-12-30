AEW Champion teases future match with Toni Storm

Toni Storm has departed WWE, as first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful via Twitter, and it didn't take long for AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker to chime in on the news.

It's been suggested that Toni Storm had asked for her release from the company, with the reason not described as budget cuts as has become the norm for many departures this year.

Britt Baker quickly tweeted out a picture of Toni Storm when she was reigning WWE UK Women's Champion, teasing a future collision at a later date.

Toni Storm had been feuding with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, unsuccessfully challenging for the title on the Christmas Eve episode of SmackDown.

Toni Storm will have plenty of challengers outside of WWE

Toni Storm is a former champion and would be an elite addition to whichever promotion she decides to go to. The stand-out option, especially after Baker's tweet, will always be AEW as they continue to expand their already stacked roster.

However, a return to Stardom, an all-female promotion in Japan, would represent a unique option as Storm was a multi-time champion during her run with the company.

Impact Wrestling is another option for the New Zealand-born Australian, with the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green and Mickie James topping the flourishing women's division.

Whichever the case, standard practice for WWE releases usually entails a 90-day no compete clause. This means that it may be some time before we see Toni Storm make her in-ring return. However, we have seen previously released stars like Chelsea Green and Miro make their presence known online while they bide their time.

