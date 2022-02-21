×
"You guys are gonna be so pissed" – AEW star Britt Baker makes an interesting prediction about her and beau Adam Cole

Could both Baker and Cole win at Revolution 2022?
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Feb 21, 2022 01:06 PM IST
News

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker feels both she and her boyfriend, Adam Cole, would walk out with gold around their waists at Revolution 2022.

The Doctor is set to defend her world title against her long-time rival Thunder Rosa at the promotion's first pay-per-view of the year. On the other hand, the former NXT Champion would hope to become the AEW Champion when he goes to war with Hangman Adam Page on March 6.

A few hours back, Britt Baker tweeted that AEW fans will be "pissed" upon seeing both she and Cole walk out as champions at Revolution 2022:

You guys are gonna be so pissed when me and @AdamColePro are both @AEW champs. 😂

While the outcome of Hangman Page and Adam Cole's match is hard to determine, it's widely expected Rosa will end Baker's title reign at the show.

The Doctor has been the champion for nearly nine months now, and has virtually defeated every babyface in the division except Thunder Rosa, the most popular female star in the company after Baker.

Britt Baker and Adam Cole recently teamed up in AEW

A few weeks back, as part of Cole and Orange Cassidy's feud in AEW, Britt Baker joined forces with her beau. The Panama City Playboy and The Doctor teamed up to compete against The Freshly Squeezed and Kris Statlander on Dynamite's January 19 edition in a winning cause.

Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander are undefeated in mixed tag matches. 3-0 (in all companies)Adam Cole and Britt Baker are 2-0 as a duo https://t.co/lbYkG4GGWq

However, their pairing didn't become a staple of AEW programming, leaving many fans disappointed. That said, as predicted by Baker, if both she and Cole become champions at Revolution 2022, Tony Khan could reignite their on-screen pairing as AEW's power couple.

What do you make of Britt Baker's latest tweet? Do you see her retaining her Women's Championship against Thunder Rosa on March 6? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
