Britt Baker shares heartwarming picture with Adam Cole; hilariously trolls AEW star

The wrestling industry is filled with many couples. In AEW, we have Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Whereas in WWE, we have the likes of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, The Miz and Maryse.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Britt Baker took to Twitter to share a hilarious message. She wished her followers, but with a picture of her and Adam Cole holding hands and one-half of the Young Bucks, Matt Jackson in the background.

Hence, she included Jackson while wishing her fans. You can check out Britt's tweet below.

When was Britt Baker's last AEW World Women's title defense?

Britt Baker has held the Women's title for 260+ days since winning it at Double or Nothing 2021. During her reign, she has defeated the likes of Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Riho, and Kris Statlander.

Baker's latest defense came against Riho in the AEW Battle of the Belts special. Since then, Britt has hired the services of Mercedes Martinez to take out former NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. Tensions are also rising between the doctor and her ally Jamie Hayter.

Britt Baker is currently the longest-reigning champion in All Elite Wrestling. Still, with the threat of Thunder Rosa looming on the horizon and Jamie Hayter losing her patience, she might soon face two of her most formidable opponents.

Will Britt Baker continue to be champion? Or will the Doctor be Dethroned? Let us know in the comments section.

