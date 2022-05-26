"Probably a little arrogant" - Britt Baker unveils why there's no long-term alliance with her boyfriend Adam Cole on AEW TV

Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker recently revealed why she has made minimal appearances with her real-life boyfriend, Adam Cole.

The power couple have shared an AEW ring only a few times, dating back to Cole's long-running feud with Orange Cassidy earlier this year. Baker and Cole even shared a passionate kiss live on television. The captivating segment has over a million views on the company's YouTube channel.

The pair teamed up for the first time on the January 19 episode of Dynamite, where they defeated Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander. Since then, the two stars have gone their separate ways and haven't appeared together in weekly programming again.

Speaking to Forbes earlier this week, The Doctor disclosed that the couple doesn't feel the need to be together frequently because they're thriving in their respective divisions:

"This is probably a little arrogant, but that’s OK because I believe in it. We don’t need each other. We’re at the top of our respective divisions on our own, and I think that’s what really makes a power couple a power couple. You don’t have to say you’re a power couple. You just are,' Baker said.

AEW's Resident Dentist also added that fans already know about their relationship and that they don't need a platform or a camera to be relevant:

"We don’t have to shove it down people’s throats. People know we’re a couple, but we don’t need each other in the ring and on camera to be relevant,” Baker said. “I’m a rock star on my own. He’s [Adam Cole] a rock star on his own, and if we get to do stuff together, it just makes it that much better," She said.

What's in store for Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker ahead of AEW Double or Nothing this year?

Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker are currently partaking in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament for the men's and women's divisions in AEW.

The Panama City Playboy has already booked his berth in the tournament finals and will face the winner of the match between Samoa Joe and Kyle O'Reilly at Double or Nothing.

Meanwhile, Baker is scheduled to face Toni Storm in the semi-finals on Dynamite tonight.

Should The Doctor overcome the former WWE Superstar, she will also secure her spot in the tournament finals at the pay-per-view on May 29.

Given Adam Cole and Britt Baker's strong momentum, the two are the frontrunners to triumph in their respective tournaments this Sunday.

