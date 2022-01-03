AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker wants Adam Cole to participate in a major show 

Britt Baker recently shared her desire to see her boyfriend and fellow AEW star Adam Cole participate in the YouTube show Hot Ones.

For those unaware, Hot Ones is a show hosted by Sean Evans, who interviews celebrities as they devour spicy hot wings, which get hotter and hotter as the interview progresses. Many wrestlers like The Undertaker, Stone Cole Steve Austin, AEW star Chris Jericho, and more have appeared as guests on the YouTube-exclusive show.

First We Feast, the YouTube channel which airs Hot Ones, recently shared a post on Twitter, asking fans to name their choice of guests for the show's next season. AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker quickly mentioned Adam Cole in the comments section, with fans also responding positively to the prospect.

Check out The Doctor's tweet below:

Though it remains to be seen if Baker's wish becomes a reality, Cole would make for an interesting guest on Hot Ones. Given his charisma, the Panama City Playboy could certainly shine if he happens to make an appearance on the show in its latest season.

Britt Baker is in danger of losing her AEW Women's Championship

Despite being a dominant champion since winning the AEW Women's Title in May last year, The Doctor is currently staring at her toughest challenger. At Battle of the Belts special on January 8th, Britt Baker would defend her title against Riho, who she has never defeated in singles competition.

The Japanese star earned the shot at AEW Women's Championship after defeating Baker in a non-title match on Rampage's November 26th edition. The loss also marked the latter's first singles loss in several months.

It now remains to be seen if Britt Baker would be able to retain her title on January 8th, or Riho walks away with the win, becoming the first-ever two-time AEW Women's Champion.

Do you want Adam Cole to appear as a guest on Hot Ones's next season? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh