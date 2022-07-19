"It will always be on my bucket list" - Britt Baker wants a blockbuster dream match with former WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has opened up about potentially stepping in the ring with close friend and former WWE Superstar Deonna Purrazzo.

Baker and Purrazzo have squared off against each other in the past; however, it was relatively early in each other's careers. Their most recent one-on-one encounter came during an ROH event in 2017. Since then, both women have become two of the most dominant female performers in the world.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. described her bond with Purrazzo and how a match with the latter will always be on her bucket list.

“It will always be on my bucket list, even after we have the match it will be on my bucket list to have another match with Deonna [Purrazzo] because she’s amazing, and she is one of my best friends. It’s always good to have somebody that is going through what you’re going through or isn’t going through what you’re going through, but can still understand and relate. Deonna’s always that to me, I can always vent to her, I can be excited with her, it’s always special to have someone like that.” [4:28-4:57]

Baker rounded off by stating that she could learn and improve in the ring while working with the 28-year-old star:

“I think I can grow and learn a lot from Deonna too because in the ring technically, she’s one of the best there is, she really is. So I would really really really love to share the ring with her.” [4:58-5:09]

You can watch the full interview with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. right here:

Britt Baker returned to AEW Dynamite this past week to confront Thunder Rosa

It seems as if Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Thunder Rosa are destined to be rivals forever.

The former AEW Women's Champion recently confronted the current champion in her return segment on the most recent episode of Dynamite. Baker also made a joking reference to the sandbagging incident that Rosa was recently involved in with AEW star Marina Shafir.

The 31-year-old brought an actual bag of sand to Dynamite with her and gave it to Tony Schiavone in front of Rosa, leaving the current champion furious. It will be interesting to see what's next for the two adversaries in All Elite Wrestling.

Do you want Rosa and Baker to lock horns one more time? Sound off in the comments below.

Indian fans can catch Britt Baker live on AEW Dynamite exclusively on Eurosport, and Eurosport HD from 5:30 am onwards.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and give a H/T when using quotes from this article.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far