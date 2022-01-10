"I've never wrestled her" – AEW champion Britt Baker wants to fight recently released WWE star

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has beaten nearly every top superstar in the company's women's division. However, one woman she wants to face is recently released WWE Superstar Toni Storm.

Toni Storm reportedly asked for her release from Vince McMahon's company following a house show in Washington DC. WWE granted her the release as the New Zealand native became one of the most high-profile free agents in the industry. At just 27 years of age, Toni Storm is already a solid worker with the potential to become one of the top stars in wrestling.

While speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, Baker was full of praise for the former NXT UK Women's Champion. The Good Doctor said she had never faced Storm and would love to lock horns against her someday:

“Toni Storm, I think, when you talk about top female wrestlers, if she doesn't come to mind, then you're not watching, because she's absolutely phenomenal. She's wrestled all over the world. I've never wrestled her. I would love to somehow, someway, someplace lock up with her.” (H/T - Fightful)

Toni Storm would be a great signing for AEW

Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireWres Toni Storm is a must sign for AEW in 2022 as far as I'm concerned. More so than any other woman currently in free agency Toni Storm is a must sign for AEW in 2022 as far as I'm concerned. More so than any other woman currently in free agency

Since Toni Storm was a main roster member, her non-compete clause will likely last for three months. However, when it does get over, AEW must do all they can to sign her.

AEW has seen significant improvements in the women's division, with Tay Conti, Ruby Soho, Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, and Thunder Rosa having a strong 2021. AEW crowned its first-ever TBS Championship on the first AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Adding Toni Storm to the mix will ensure the trajectory continues to go upwards. Storm will add star-power to AEW's roster, and she's already good enough to claim a spot in the main event scene. With age on her side, AEW will have a dependable star for years to come.

