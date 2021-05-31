Britt Baker wins the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing 2021

Britt Baker has finally fulfilled her quest to capture the AEW Women's Championship after defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021.

In what was arguably one of the best women's matches in the company's history, Baker and Shida stole the show and had the audience in the palm of their hands for the entire run time.

The match was a tremendous back and forth contest with minimal outside shenanigans, except for the final stages, where Rebel interfered.

The distraction allowed Britt Baker to hit Shida with a Curb Stomp on the belt, though it wasn't enough to get her the win.

After a frenzied final few minutes, Britt Baker locked in the Lockjaw on Hikaru Shida to make her tap out and become the new AEW Women's Champion.

Baker is hands-down the best character in the AEW Women's division at the moment, and a title run for her was long overdue.

Despite being the heel, Baker's win was well-received by the fans, and they wildly cheered for both women throughout the match.

What's next for Britt Baker in AEW?

Now that she's sitting atop the mountain in AEW, Britt Baker is sure to have a long and memorable run with the Women's Championship.

However, an old rival would be lurking around to lay hands on her. Thunder Rosa has made it known that she'll come for the AEW Women's Championship post-Double or Nothing.

Rosa and Baker wrestled the finest women's bout in AEW history in the form of the Lights Out match on Dynamite in March, where the former got the better of the Role Model.

AEW could revisit this rivalry, and the two performers are sure to steal the show again with their tremendous chemistry.

However, considering Rosa is not a full-time contracted talent with Tony Khan's promotion, it's hard to imagine her winning the title anytime soon.

Do you think it was the right decision to crown Britt Baker as the AEW Women's Champion? Do you think Rosa will step up to challenge Britt Baker? Sound off in the comments section below.