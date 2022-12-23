"Brock [Lesnar] was almost non-communicable" - WWE veteran holds Vince McMahon responsible for WrestleMania match disaster

It has gone down as one of the worst matches in WWE history, and for many years fans thought this would be the only time Brock Lesnar would ever wrestle Goldberg. But who was to blame for their WrestleMania 20 match falling apart?

After losing the WWE Championship to Eddie Guerrero at the 2004 No Way Out event, Brock Lesnar vowed to take out Goldberg once and for all at that year's WrestleMania.

However, because Lesnar and Goldberg were both leaving WWE after the event, the match ended up being a disaster, although Stone Cold Steve Austin was the referee.

So who was to blame? Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, AEW personality Jim Ross believes that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon needs to take some responsibility for not knowing how to look after Lesnar like an athlete.

"They didn’t understand how to manage that high-strung athlete, at that time Vince did, because he never was around too many athletes. I’m not saying the boys that he hired weren’t good athletes. I’m just saying he never took it upon himself to study the true athlete, and Brock Lesnar is a true athlete. He’s not a brother, and a hey dude, you know, all that sh*t to do. He just wasn’t." [H/T: TJRWrestling]

JR elaborated by saying that Lesnar was so determined to get out of WWE that by the time the match came around, the fans had already decided that they wanted nothing to do with the bout.

"Brock was almost non-communicable. He was angry, he’s mad at the world, he wanted to get out, he’s burned out. So well, by the time those guys made their entrances, the jury had already convicted those guys. They didn’t have a trial. Trial was over, the trial was over when they first made the scene." [H/T: TJRWrestling]

Jim Ross was on hand to call the match between Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg

The veteran voice of All Elite Wrestling has called his fair share of legendary matches in a variety of companies, including AEW, WWE and WCW. However, he has also had to call some of the worst bouts in wrestling history.

JR and Jerry 'The King' Lawler were the duo tasked with trying to make the most out of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg's match at WrestleMania 20. As you can tell from the clip below, no one in Madison Square Garden that night wanted to be there.

The AEW commentator wasn't fortunate enough to call either one of the matches that took place in 2016 and 2017, which were received a lot better.

