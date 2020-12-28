Brodie Lee bought more than $1000 worth of ring gear for AEW star

AEW star John Silver revealed in a tweet that Brodie Lee bought him more than $1000 worth of ring gear.

Brodie Lee made his way to AEW as the leader of The Dark Order. Lee appeared in several in-ring and backstage segments alongside members of The Dark Order during his AEW stint.

One of the members, John Silver, has now revealed that Lee bought him a ring jacket so that he could look a much bigger star on TV. Brodie Lee also bought him matching gear for an idea that he had for BTE, which never got to see the light of day, unfortunately. Silver claimed that the cost for the same was more than $1000.

Check out the tweet below:

Brodie was such a good dude. He bought me the ring jacket to try to help me look like more of a star. He also bought me matching gear just for a idea he had for BTE that we never got to film. The cost was over $1000. These are the pics I sent him after I tried them on. pic.twitter.com/tJD5IeHO6l — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 28, 2020

Brodie Lee arrived in AEW earlier this year and was revealed as the leader of The Dark Order

The wrestling world has been left in a state of shock following the untimely passing of Brodie Lee. Several WWE, AEW, and other professional wrestling stars have taken to social media to share wholesome stories of Lee, indicating that he was a genuinely good guy who deeply cared about his family and co-workers.

Brodie Lee was in the middle of great stint as the leader of The Dark Order, and fans were beyond excited to find out how AEW was going to handle this storyline moving forward. Lee's tragic demise has affected every member of The Dark Order, with many coming out with stories about how he touched their lives in more ways than one.