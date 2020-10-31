Brodie Lee gives details of his creative freedom in AEW

The leader of Dark Order, Mr. Brodie Lee, was a guest on the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Lee was granted his WWE release in December, 2019. He went on to make his AEW debut on the March 18, 2020 episode of Dynamite. Lee was revealed as the Exalted One, the man behind the Dark Order. Lee won the TNT Championship from Cody earlier this year, before losing the title back to him in a Dog Collar match.

Speaking about the Dog Collar match, Lee revealed that the match was his idea and spoke about how he initially threw out the idea as a joke:

"One of my favorite matches of all-time is Piper vs. Valentine in 1983 – the Dog Collar Match, which I’ve watched tons of times. So, in the discussion of what should be the big match that we do, I almost jokingly threw out ‘Let’s do a Dog Collar Match’ and everyone goes ‘Yeah, that’s a great idea’." (H/T: 411Mania)

Brodie Lee on getting more creative freedom in AEW

Brodie Lee also opened up about the creative freedom afforded to him in AEW. The former TNT Champion said that it was definitely nerve-wracking because there would be no one to blame if anything goes wrong.

He also spoke about how he was getting a chance to have some big feuds and matches in AEW, which was an opportunity he didn't get in WWE:

"It’s unreal. It’s nerve-wracking – the anxiety and stuff like that of now there’s nobody to blame. There’s nobody to say ‘Hey, you weren’t good because someone wrote this for you’. It’s now ‘Hey, you wrote this, you performed it and it sucked or it was amazing’. You now have to be prepared to deal with that type of stuff and I am, I’m ready for it. That’s what I’ve always wanted. I talked about the Dog Collar Match – these are the moments and the kinds of things I yearned for years. I wanted to be a professional wrestler, I wanted to be a successful professional wrestler, and I wanted to get into these gritty and grimy feuds that have these crazy matches that mean something. I was never given that opportunity at the other place and I’ve already been given that opportunity several times here." (H/T: 411Mania)

Cody defended the TNT Championship successfully on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite in a Lumberjack match against Orange Cassidy. Darby Allin is set to be the next challenger for the TNT Championship at AEW Full Gear 2020. We could definitely see Brodie Lee back in the title picture after that.