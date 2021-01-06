Brodie Lee Jr. (-1) confronts Marko Stunt on AEW Dark; Tony Khan comments

It was reported a while back that AEW had officially signed Brodie Lee Jr. (-1) to a contract with the company and let him know that he would be a member of the roster when he was of age. However, no one would have guessed to see him take part in a storyline tonight on AEW Dark.

Marko Stunt of the Jurassic Express came to the ring tonight to speak. Then, he was cut off by Brodie Lee Jr., complete with a mask and Dark Order theme.

He cut a pretty solid promo on Stunt telling him that the matches he wins are because he has people bigger with him like Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy and that he can't win on his own.

Lee Jr. said that he'd be so much bigger than him when he is old enough to face Stunt. This turned into a pushing war that saw many people clear out of the backstage area to keep Stunt and Lee Jr. separated.

Tony Khan appears on AEW Dark to help break up the brawl between Marko Stunt and Brodie Lee Jr.

Some of the names that came out to break up the scuffle included "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, QT Marshall, and AEW Owner Tony Khan. The segment ended with Lee Jr. chasing Stunt out of the main area of Daily's Place.

Afterward, Khan took to social media to reveal that Lee Jr. wrote his own promo for this segment.

"Brodie wrote that promo himself. I asked him what he wanted to say about Marko, and he said all of that off the top of his head, it was incredible, I told him to please please go out and do that. -1 is really something."

It really is incredible to see what Khan and AEW have done and continue to do for Brodie Lee's family. In 10 years or so, when Lee Jr. is old enough to step into the ring, it's going to be really cool to see him continue on his father's incredible legacy in professional wrestling.

What did you think of the confrontation tonight on AEW Dark between Stunt and Lee Jr.? Would you like this to be a one and done, or do you hope to see it go somewhere? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.