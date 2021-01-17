Brodie Lee Jr. says he has already signed a contract for No Holds Barred match against top AEW star

Brodie Lee Jr. recently stated that he has already signed a contract for a No Holds Barred match with Jon Moxley, ten years down the line.

Amanda Huber recently did a Q&A on her Instagram story section and answered several fan questions regarding her time with Brodie Lee. In response to a fan question about Brodie Lee Jr.'s dream match, Amanda posted a video in which the 8-year-old kid himself made a big revelation. Check out what Brodie Lee Jr. said in the clip, and head over HERE to view it in its entirety.

"We already signed a contract for it, and it's gonna be me and Jon Moxley, ten years, for the AEW Championship, in a No Holds Barred match," said Brodie Jr.

-1 Brodie Lee Jr & @realmarkostunt finally meet.

FACE TO FACE!



Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/l6s91UI7e3 pic.twitter.com/xTrf1PMjoY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2021

What does the future hold for Brodie Lee Jr. in AEW?

Brodie Lee Jr. was signed to an AEW contract a while ago, and the entire Brodie Lee Tribute Special of AEW Dynamite was centered around him. The 8-year-old got involved in the action when he hit MJF with a kendo stick during the final moments of a six-man tag team match.

Adam Cole getting SQUASHED by -1 Brodie Lee Jr 😭😭😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SBWoN50hYb — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 1, 2021

We also saw Brodie Lee Jr. cutting an incredible promo addressed to Marko Stunt on AEW Dark.

"Marko, every time I see you, you win with someone with you. In a tag team match, you always win because you’ve got a bigger person than you. When I’m older and I fight you, I’m gonna be so much taller," said Brodie Jr. in his promo.

Tony Khan later revealed that Brodie Jr. himself wrote the entire promo. Amanda Huber has previously stated that there's absolutely no pressure on her son, and it's entirely up to him if he wants to pick a career in wrestling when he turns 18.