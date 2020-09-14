Brodie Lee on "picking up the pieces" of The Dark Order in AEW

AEW wrestler Brodie Lee has opened up on his experiences as the leader of The Dark Order in All Elite Wrestling.

After months of speculation, Lee was revealed as 'The Exalted One' of The Dark Order on the March 18, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite. Since then, The Dark Order has thrived under the guidance and leadership of Brodie Lee in AEW.

Speaking to The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, the current AEW TNT Champion spoke about how he saw joining The Dark Order as the perfect opportunity at a time in his career when he had lost his track:

"Last December, they've kind of, as a unit, lost their their track, kind of got way off of what they were intended to be, at the same time, in December, I was home sitting in prison, just got released from WWE [and] not knowing what my next move is going to be. So we kind of were both down and out at the same time, and I saw it as an opportunity for me to jump into AEW and put myself right near the top but also to have a pretty great backing too."

"That's basically the thing, since I've come in, I've been of the belief that I was here to pick up The Dark Order, to make it an entity of a different feel, a different vibe [and] a different output, and now that we've struck gold for lack of a better term, we can't take a step backwards now, so in an eight-man match, it's impossible. If we don't go in there and show what exactly the new Order is, then we're taking a step back and that is detrimental to me and to my success."

The Exalted One Brodie Lee already making moves!! 😨 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BBnTvoweN3 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 19, 2020

Brodie Lee on which Dark Order members can be future stars in AEW

Continuing to discuss his leadership of The Dark Order as 'The Exalted One', Brodie Lee spoke highly of Dark Order members such as Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

The TNT Champion also singled out the latest female recruit to the faction, Anna Jay, as a future star in All Elite Wrestling:

"I've known Stu and [Evil] Uno for the better part of I want to say 16 or 17 years," Lee revealed. "I know the people that trained [John] Silver and [Alex] Reynolds, and they speak very highly of them. 5 (Alan Angels) and 10 (Preston Vance) and Anna Jay were students that I had seen and saw something in. I think Anna Jay is an absolute star and going to be a homegrown star for AEW for years to come. We're pretty much set up."