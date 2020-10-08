Brodie Lee and Cody Rhodes' Dog Collar match on AEW Dynamite was the epitome of blood and guts. Both men fought hard, using the chain to their advantage, at times choking each other brutally without recourse.

Their last encounter as The Exalted One destroyed Cody to win the AEW TNT Championship.

Tonight, however, Cody Rhodes was the eventual winner of the match and regained the AEW TNT Championship. Brodie Lee took to Twitter to react to the loss and had a surprising message for the newly-crowned AEW TNT Champion.

Brodie Lee's surprising gesture to Cody Rhodes on Twitter

Brodie Lee was left battered, bruised, and bloodied at the end of his match, but he took to Twitter to give respect to his opponent.

Much respect to Cody Rhodes. — Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) October 8, 2020

Brodie Lee recognized that both men went through hell and back and acknowledged it on Social Media. After the match, Cody Rhodes cut a promo saying that he will defend the AEW TNT Championship next week on AEW Dynamite.

When asked who his opponent would be, Cody Rhodes was unsure. Then Orange Cassidy arrived and it was apparent that it would be him on the AEW Dynamite anniversary show. It'll be interesting to see how that match goes.