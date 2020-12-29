Brodie Lee's last text messages to his wife revealed

Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber posted on her official Instagram handle the last texts she received from her husband.

The wrestling world has been shaken to the core following Brodie Lee's untimely passing at 41 years of age due to lung issues. Brodie's wife, Amanda Huber, has now shared a bunch of pictures in her latest post on Instagram.

One of the photos featured a chat between Amanda and Brodie Lee and contains the final texts she received from her husband. Check out the full post HERE and the screengrab of the conversation between Brodie and Amanda below.

Brodie Lee's last texts to Amanda Huber

Brodie Lee had a memorable last run in AEW before his untimely demise

Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee did well for himself in WWE but was never pushed as a main event star during his run. He debuted in AEW earlier this year as the leader of The Dark Order, and fans were beyond excited to see him being used to his full potential.

Brodie Lee squashed Cody to win the TNT title, in possibly the most dominant performance in AEW so far. He lost the title to Cody later and took time off from AEW TV.

Lee's message to Amanda shows how much he was looking forward to spending some quality time with her and their kids before he tragically passed away.