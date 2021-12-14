Widow of AEW wrestler Brodie Lee, tells touching story of life together - "Before I fell in love with Jon, I fell in love with wrestling"

Amanda Huber, the widow of late wrestler Brodie Lee, recently penned a touching tribute to her life with the former TNT Champion.

Amanda and Jon were supposed to have shared their tenth anniversary on the 13th of December. The piece was not only a tribute to the life of Jon Huber, but rather the life Amanda shared with Jon.

Huber chronicles the day she met Brodie Lee, from their first date up until the day he passed away and everything in between. The piece itself is a touching homage as well as a very intimate look into Huber's life as well as Brodie's. As we near the first anniversary of Brodie Lee's death, it's good for fans to know just how human he was.

While there are no words to truly show Amanda Huber that anyone understands what she's going through, her bravery is commendable. And while fans now have a small glimpse into Jon Huber, the man, fans will never forget Brodie Lee, the champion.

"Lastly — I’ve been thinking about how blown away Jon would have been by the outpouring of affection we’ve received from the wrestling community this year. It would have overwhelmed him, truly, to know what he meant to you all." - Amanda Huber

Brodie Lee was one of the fastest rising stars in AEW

While most WWE fans remember Brodie Lee as Luke Harper, a member of the Wyatt Family, to AEW fans he's the greatest TNT champion ever. After making the jump to AEW, Brodie Lee would rebrand himself as The Exalted One. Following this, he led The Dark Order and had many comical segments as well.

Brodie Lee was finally given a chance to show fans his personality and amazing in-ring skills. If not for his untimely passing, he would have become AEW champion sooner rather than later.

Not only was Brodie an amazing wrestler, but he was universally loved by other wrestlers. After his passing, the wrestling world was shown who Brodie Lee was. It's a tragedy that Brodie never got to show this side to all his fans.

Brodie Lee will continue to live on in the hearts of his fans and loved ones, more importantly within Amanda Huber and their sons.

