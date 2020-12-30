Brodie Lee's wife reacts to article that hints she's "hiding something"

Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Brodie Lee, has finally reacted to a column hinting that there was a cover-up involved with the AEW star's passing.

Soon after Brodie Lee passed away at the age of 41, a column was published on a popular pro-wrestling news outlet, penned by staff member Bruce Mitchell. The column implied that AEW and Brodie's wife lied about the cause of his passing, and it led to tons of backlash.

Amanda Huber has now posted a story on her Instagram handle, in which she has responded to the controversial column. Here's what Amanda had to say.

"You have to try to figure out how to imagine your future now. Then you read a "journalist" demanding "transparency" and insinuates you're hiding something. That it's some type of cover-up. Something more so sinister. There's no cover-up. There's no conspiracy. There was just a series of unfortunate events that ended in your world being crushed."

You can check out the entire post on her Instagram handle, in the story section, HERE. The message was shared by AEW star Cash Wheeler on his official Twitter handle as well.

Brodie Lee tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times

As per recent reports, Brodie Lee was tested for COVID-19 on various occasions, and the tests came out negative every single time. The writer behind the column was recently let go of following the outrage that was caused.

UPDATED: Editor’s Note concerning a published column regarding the death of Jon Huber; PWTorch parts ways with Bruce Mitchell after 30 years... https://t.co/35nGGvCT4t — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) December 29, 2020

Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber has been getting tons of support from AEW and personalities from all corners of the pro-wrestling world. A column such as this was in terrible taste and only caused more pain to Amanda, who's still grieving her husband's passing.

What will you miss the most about the late, great Brodie Lee? Did you prefer his work in WWE or AEW? Sound off in the comments.