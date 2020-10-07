Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Brodie Lee sends emotional message to fans before Dog Collar Match against Cody Rhodes ahead of special AEW Dynamite episode

Brodie Lee and Cody Rhodes are set to face each other in a Dog Collar Match where the winner will either win or retain the AEW TNT Championship on this week
Brodie Lee and Cody Rhodes are set to face each other in a Dog Collar Match where the winner will either win or retain the AEW TNT Championship on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite
Anirban
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 07 Oct 2020, 17:23 IST
News
Advertisement

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is certain to be one of the more special episodes of AEW Dynamite so far. The episode is set to feature the celebration of Chris Jericho's 30-year anniversary in the world of wrestling. However, there is one match that stands out more than anything else that is happening on the show. Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Brodie Lee for the AEW TNT Championship in a Dog Collar Match.

Cody Rhodes has not featured on AEW television for quite some time now. Cody Rhodes last faced Brodie Lee when he was the AEW TNT Champion. On that occasion, after weeks of defending the AEW TNT title in open challenges against all comers, Cody lost the title to Brodie Lee in what was literally a squash match. The match lasted a few minutes and Cody Rhodes got almost no offence in. As if that was not enough, after the match was done, Cody Rhodes was taken down from the stretcher he was being taken out on and beaten up by the Dark Order.

Brodie Lee comments on his Dog Collar match against Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes recently made his return to AEW television and since then, it is clear that he has only one goal on his mind. Returning with his black hair, that WWE fans will be familiar with, this Cody Rhodes appeared far more brutal than the Cody was injured by Brodie Lee.

The two are now set to face each other in a Dog Collar Match after Cody Rhodes accepted the stipulation proposed by Lee.

Since then, it has become clear that Brodie Lee is looking forward to his Dog Collar Match against Cody Rhodes on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

"The magnitude of tomorrow night's match is certainly not lost on me. These are exactly the moments I signed up for. The gravity of it all is welcomed and embraced. Big boy champ shit. Let's f***ing go! Live your heart and never follow."
Advertisement

Readers can also check out former WWE Superstar JTG talk about working with Cody Rhodes in AEW here.

Published 07 Oct 2020, 17:23 IST
Cody Rhodes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी