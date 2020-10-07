Brodie Lee sends emotional message to fans before Dog Collar Match against Cody Rhodes ahead of special AEW Dynamite episode

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is certain to be one of the more special episodes of AEW Dynamite so far. The episode is set to feature the celebration of Chris Jericho's 30-year anniversary in the world of wrestling. However, there is one match that stands out more than anything else that is happening on the show. Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Brodie Lee for the AEW TNT Championship in a Dog Collar Match.

Mr. Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) promised @codyrhodes that after he won the TNT Title tonight, he would return the original #TNTChampionship belt to him.#AEWDynamite #SaturdayNightDynamite pic.twitter.com/KtoTyPYNDs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2020

Cody Rhodes has not featured on AEW television for quite some time now. Cody Rhodes last faced Brodie Lee when he was the AEW TNT Champion. On that occasion, after weeks of defending the AEW TNT title in open challenges against all comers, Cody lost the title to Brodie Lee in what was literally a squash match. The match lasted a few minutes and Cody Rhodes got almost no offence in. As if that was not enough, after the match was done, Cody Rhodes was taken down from the stretcher he was being taken out on and beaten up by the Dark Order.

Brodie Lee comments on his Dog Collar match against Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes recently made his return to AEW television and since then, it is clear that he has only one goal on his mind. Returning with his black hair, that WWE fans will be familiar with, this Cody Rhodes appeared far more brutal than the Cody was injured by Brodie Lee.

The two are now set to face each other in a Dog Collar Match after Cody Rhodes accepted the stipulation proposed by Lee.

"We enter much different than we leave. TNT title. Dog Collar Match. I ACCEPT!" - @CodyRhodes.



Watch Road to Jericho TONIGHT via our @YouTube Channel at 7e/6c. pic.twitter.com/EcSzfTLGO1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2020

Since then, it has become clear that Brodie Lee is looking forward to his Dog Collar Match against Cody Rhodes on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

"The magnitude of tomorrow night's match is certainly not lost on me. These are exactly the moments I signed up for. The gravity of it all is welcomed and embraced. Big boy champ shit. Let's f***ing go! Live your heart and never follow."

Advertisement

Readers can also check out former WWE Superstar JTG talk about working with Cody Rhodes in AEW here.