Brodie Lee passes away at the age of 41

Sportskeeda is sad to report that AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) has passed away from a non-COVID-19-related lung issue. We send our deepest condolences to his family.

AEW broke the news via their Twitter account on Saturday. The company issued the following statement:

"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in ever way - a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."

Brodie Lee spent 17 years doing what he loved

Brodie Lee had a 17-year career as a professional wrestler. He worked for a variety of promotions, including Chikara, Squared Circle Wrestling, WWE, and most recently, All Elite Wrestling.

He is fondly remembered for his portrayal of Luke Harper, the estranged member of the Wyatt Family in WWE, and as Brodie Lee, the leader of the Dark Order in AEW.

Jonathan Huber as Luke Harper

Brodie Lee's passing comes as devastating news to wrestling fans all around the world. He captivated audiences with his brilliant in-ring talent and charisma. His performances in the ring are only outdone by the person he was outside of it.

Once again, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Rest in peace, John Huber.