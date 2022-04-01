"Your face doesn't match the rest of your body" - Brody King on how he developed his signature look

AEW star Brody King has revealed how he developed his signature image: his wrestling trainer.

The member of the House of Black only began training to become a wrestler in the mid-2010s, eventually making his debut in 2015 under the name "Brody King". He has since gone on to hold a variety of championships in Ring of Honor, PWG and NWA.

But how did Brody King's signature look of a long beard, tattoos on top of tattoos and a love for anything dark come to be? Speaking with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, King revealed that his name is a tribute to the legendary Brusier Brody.

“I mean obviously Bruiser Brody, like that was one of the first people that I was told to watch because obviously I have a similar look. It’s funny because when I started wrestling training I didn’t have a beard. I never grew a beard, I didn’t even know I could grow a beard, and my wrestling trainer was like ‘can you grow a beard?’ and I was like ‘I don’t know’ and he goes ‘Well you should probably try because your face doesn’t match the rest of your body’ because I guess I have a baby face without this." said King [10:44-11:13]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers 🏼 Tommy End and Brody King just won the PWG tag team titles!! Tommy End and Brody King just won the PWG tag team titles!!😱😱🙌🏼 https://t.co/qB3Bkt8EMd

Brody King will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage

After nearly destroying Fuego Del Sol on the March 25th edition of Rampage, the House of Black are looking to finish the job. However, Del Sol has called upon Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order to help him out, which has resulted in a trios match being set up for this week on Rampage.

Elsewhere on the card, former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will take on Top Flight, Jamie Hayter will take on Skye Blue in an "Owen Hart Cup" qualifying match, and in a main event grudge match, Powerhouse Hobbs will take on Keith Lee.

Are you looking forward to AEW Rampage this week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "AEW Unrestricted" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win this match? House of Black The Dark Order & Fuego Del Sol 0 votes so far