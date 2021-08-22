Recently released WWE star reacts to being called a "mark" for praising CM Punk's AEW debut

Bronson Reed recently took to Twitter to respond to fans calling him a "mark" following his comments about CM Punk's AEW debut. He sarcastically apologized for being a fan of professional wrestling.

Following CM Punk's appearance on AEW Rampage: The First Dance, recently released WWE star Bronson Reed expressed his feelings about Punk's promo on the show:

"Well ... that resonated with me deeply. I feel those words now more than ever. I don't know what will happen with me but I need to be in the ring with. @CMPunk. He shaped my teenage years alongside [Samoa] Joe and we had the match below robbed from us. Kudos" - Reed tweeted

Well ... that resonated with me deeply. I feel those words now more than ever.



I don't know what will happen with me but I need to be in the ring with .@CMPunk

He shaped my teenage years alongside Joe and we had the match below robbed from us.



Kudos .@AEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/nftlcw1BlQ — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) August 21, 2021

However, some fans didn't appreciate Reed's praise for Punk and titled him a "mark" based on his tweet. Reed didn't take it too personally and fended off the criticism by stating that he was a fan of the business.

Haha calling me a mark. Sorry I'm a fan of the business im in.



I forgot that Lebron hates basketball, Quentin Tarantino hates movies ...



Get that negative energy outta here! Burner account boys!



I love pro wrestling. — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) August 21, 2021

Reed was released by WWE on August 6. Just a month prior to his release, Bronson Reed was the reigning NXT North American Champion. He even had some recent showings on the main roster including a match on Main Event against Drew Gulak and a dark SmackDown match against Robert Roode.

Reed has now reverted to his old moniker Jonah Rock and will be open for bookings as soon as his 30-day non-compete clause expires.

UPDATE



For bookings and info contact jonahbookinginfo@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/nBvKTeoTK5 — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) August 12, 2021

As per Jonah Rock's reaction to CM Punk's debut, he wants to step into the squared circle with The Second City Saint. One of Rock's options is AEW and if he chooses to sign with the company, there are countless interesting matches he could have including one with CM Punk.

However, CM Punk currently has his eyes set on someone else.

CM Punk is set to face Darby Allin at AEW All Out

Following his return to professional wrestling, CM Punk called out Darby Allin and officially announced a match between the two at AEW All Out. While the 28-year old is the perfect opponent for Punk at the moment, the Best in the World has a lot of wrestlers he wants to face in AEW.

During the post-AEW Rampage media scrum, CM Punk name-dropped stars like Jungle Boy, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and even Jon Moxley as potential opponents for him down the line.

