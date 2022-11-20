"Brought the Elite back just to bury them' - Twitter erupts in disbelief to stunning loss at AEW Full Gear

Wrestling fans on Twitter erupted as The Elite unsuccessfully returned at AEW Full Gear. The former World Trios Champions looked to regain the titles they never lost.
Death Triangle have been asking for worthy challengers for the trios titles. They were challenged by the returning Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The match was action-packed, as both teams gave it their all. The Elite looked like they never missed a beat. Unfortunately, for them, in the end, Death Triangle retained their titles after Pac cheated to win.
Fans were surprised that Omega and the Bucks lost, given that this was their first match back. Some fans were angered that the group was brought back only to be buried, while others did not anticipate the outcome.
Fans were upset with the finish and blamed Tony Khan, claiming that the ending ruined a good match.
Another fan claimed that the company has been doing "sh**ty writing.
Another fan was thankful that The Elite was off their television. Check out the full tweet here.
It remains to be seen what is next for Omega and the Bucks as they will once again look to establish themselves at the top of the roster.
What was your reaction to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks losing their return match? Let us know in the comments section below.
