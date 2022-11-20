"Brought the Elite back just to bury them' - Twitter erupts in disbelief to stunning loss at AEW Full Gear

Wrestling fans on Twitter erupted as The Elite unsuccessfully returned at AEW Full Gear. The former World Trios Champions looked to regain the titles they never lost.

Death Triangle have been asking for worthy challengers for the trios titles. They were challenged by the returning Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The match was action-packed, as both teams gave it their all. The Elite looked like they never missed a beat. Unfortunately, for them, in the end, Death Triangle retained their titles after Pac cheated to win.

Fans were surprised that Omega and the Bucks lost, given that this was their first match back. Some fans were angered that the group was brought back only to be buried, while others did not anticipate the outcome.

Jayson @portinator0 @AEW You seriously brought the Elite back just to bury them? This company is a joke. @AEW You seriously brought the Elite back just to bury them? This company is a joke.

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___ .



The Elite didn't miss a beat, after two months "suspension".



What I didn't expect was the Trios Champions to retain, this caught me by surprise .



#AEW @AEW Brilliant match as you'd expect from six world class talents like Death Triangle and The EliteThe Elite didn't miss a beat, after two months "suspension".What I didn't expect was the Trios Champions to retain, this caught me by surprise #AEW FullGear @AEW Brilliant match as you'd expect from six world class talents like Death Triangle and The Elite 🙌.The Elite didn't miss a beat, after two months "suspension".What I didn't expect was the Trios Champions to retain, this caught me by surprise 😳.#AEW #AEWFullGear https://t.co/ziji1PPqnh

REDACTED @REDACTED10114 @Steviegunz12 @AEW Yea like WTF you bring the elite back just for them lo lose. Not to mention THEY NEVER LOST THE TITLES IN THE FIRST PLACE. @Steviegunz12 @AEW Yea like WTF you bring the elite back just for them lo lose. Not to mention THEY NEVER LOST THE TITLES IN THE FIRST PLACE.

Jake @Jake__412 @AEW Damn insane the elite didn’t win thought for sure they would @AEW Damn insane the elite didn’t win thought for sure they would

Fans were upset with the finish and blamed Tony Khan, claiming that the ending ruined a good match.

𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮🇺🇾 @HonestRealfan @AEW Tony Khan has spent over 3 million dollars on wrestlers and can't produce a good product. He's not even better than Vince McMahon @AEW Tony Khan has spent over 3 million dollars on wrestlers and can't produce a good product. He's not even better than Vince McMahon

meg @meggxoxo_ @AEW respectfully wth was that i’m so tired of seeing them cheat with a stupid hammer @AEW respectfully wth was that i’m so tired of seeing them cheat with a stupid hammer

Another fan claimed that the company has been doing "sh**ty writing.

Penni Perlmutter @PenPerlFitGrl @AEW Such a fun match! As excited as i am that they’re back, I love that the elite didn’t win, some good stories coming our way for sure! @AEW Such a fun match! As excited as i am that they’re back, I love that the elite didn’t win, some good stories coming our way for sure!

Another fan was thankful that The Elite was off their television. Check out the full tweet here.

It remains to be seen what is next for Omega and the Bucks as they will once again look to establish themselves at the top of the roster.

What was your reaction to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks losing their return match? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes