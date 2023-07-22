Brutal match sees wrestler bloodied; almost has mask ripped off before picking up victory by pinning AEW star

At the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, AEW faction The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) took on The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch and Stu Grayson) in a Fight Without Honor match.

The match, having no disqualifications or count outs, was violent and chaotic, to say the least, with the action spilling throughout the arena. The six men involved in the match tried to use every weapon (tables, ladders, barbed wire, thumbtacks, and even Legos) to inflict maximum pain on the opponents.

Evil Uno of the Dark Order went through maximum brutality and was busted open during a back-and-forth showdown with Vincent. The 36-year-old AEW star was later power bombed by Dutch on top of thumbtacks and Legos. During the match, Vincent also attempted to unmask him.

The gut-wrenching contest also saw Stu Grayson taking a long fall from the top of the ladder in the ring onto the tables lying at ringside. By the end of the match, every participant was bleeding.

In the match's closing moments, Grayson was dropped on thumbtacks inside the ring by Uno, Silver, and Reynolds, with Evil Uno scoring the pinfall victory for Dark Order.

