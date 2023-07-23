Buddy Matthews attacks AEW star after he nearly drops an NSFW line about Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio live on Collision

Buddy Matthews was seemingly displeased by an Acclaimed member's attempt to roast him again by referencing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley on Collision.

WWE and AEW stars taking shots at each other on live programming is not new. One of the most popular instances has to be The Acclaimed's Max Caster roasting Buddy Matthews by referencing the on-screen love angle featuring Dominik Mysterio and Matthews' real-life girlfriend, Rhea Ripley.

Max Caster has been playing mind games with Matthews by mentioning the "Dominik-Ripley" storyline on AEW TV. On this week's episode of Collision, while The Acclaimed were making their way to the ring to take on the House of Black, Caster delivered another exciting bar.

While Max Caster was about to say something potentially NSFW about the Dominik and Rhea Ripley program in WWE, Matthews had enough and delivered a knee strike to the 33-year-old. The House of Black member's assault interrupted Caster, leading to a massive brawl.

The last time Max Caster roasted Buddy Matthews in the name of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

A few months ago, Max Caster took the internet by storm with a nasty roast of Buddy Matthews, referencing Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's angle on live TV. Matthews and Ripley are a real-life couple, and Dominik's closeness with The Eradicator has led to fans questioning their equation.

The Acclaimed member recently said the following right to the face of Matthews on AEW TV:

“Buddy acts all ominous when he’s getting "cu**ed" by a kid named Dominik," said Caster.

Fans are yet to discover what Caster was about to say about Dominik and Ripley while taking a shot at Matthews on the latest episode of Collision. However, the House of Black member's reaction to the bar might force Caster to stop referencing The Judgment Day couple on television.

