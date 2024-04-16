Buddy Matthews breaks silence after Rhea Ripley is forced to vacate her WWE Women’s World Title on RAW

Buddy Matthews comments on Rhea Ripley vacating her championship on tonight's Monday Night RAW.

Buddy Matthews, fka Buddy Murphy, is a former WWE Superstar who worked for the company between 2013 and 2021. He left WWE to join AEW in 2022 and has been a part of The House of Black since then. He and Rhea Ripley have been engaged since August 2023.

Rhea was the Women's World Champion in WWE for more than a year. She recently defeated The Man, Becky Lynch, to retain her championship and cement her legacy by beating one of the best. Ahead of WrestleMania, Liv Morgan was one thorn between them. However, Lynch beat her, clearing her path.

On last week's RAW, Liv attacked Mami backstage out of nowhere after throwing a chair at her. After the attack, she was scheduled to appear on RAW to address the assault. However, in tonight's opening segment, The Eradicator announced she is vacating the Women's World Championship due to an unrevealed injury.

Her fiancee, Buddy Matthews, took to Twitter and sent a supportive message to Rhea Ripley following the shocking announcement.

"Thank you Mami! I promise I’ll make sure she comes back BIGGER, BETTER, than ever! #thankyoumami," Matthews shared.

Only time will tell who will win the Women's World Championship now that the title is vacant.

