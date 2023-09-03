Buddy Matthews has a cheesy reaction to his fiancée Rhea Ripley's gear at WWE Payback

Former AEW trios champion, Buddy Matthews, has reacted to the impressive outfit worn by his fiancee', and the WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley at the Payback PLE.

The House of Black faction member and current AEW star, Buddy Matthews never fails to express his love towards the love of his life, and his fiancee', the WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. Both of them have often showcased their love for each other in the past on social media.

Although there have been rumors of Ripley dating her onscreen partner, Dominik Mysterio in real life, The Eradicator killed all rumors by announcing her engagement with Buddy earlier this year. Furthermore, many have also taken a jibe at Matthews, using Dominik's name on live TV as well.

Meanwhile, the engaged couple are once again in the news, as Buddy took to "X" (fka Twitter) to appreciate the choice of gear by Ripley for the latest WWE PLE, Payback. The Women's World Champion appeared on alongside The Judgment Day on the show.

"Damn… @RheaRipley_WWE gear is fire!!!" Matthews tweeted.

at Payback, Rhea Ripley interfered in the tag title match, along with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, to help Damian Priest and Finn Balor to a tag title victory against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Steel City Street Fight. Later in the night, she also defended her women's world title successfully against Raquel Rodriguez.

