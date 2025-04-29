Buddy Matthews confirms plans to start a family; Rhea Ripley wants twins

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are among the most popular real-life couples in the pro wrestling industry. The two stars tied the knot in June 2024 after dating each other for a long time.

During a recent chat with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Buddy Matthews opened up about several intriguing topics. The Best Kept Secret also shed light on his chemistry with Rhea Ripley, giving an insight into how they sustain their relationship despite being in different companies.

During this interview, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion also made a revelation about his plans to start a family with The Eradicator. Matthews stated that he and Rhea Ripley were indeed keen on having kids at some point in the future. The current AEW star also assessed how their offspring would turn out.

"Yeah, I always tell [sic]... I was a good-looking little kid. Like, I was a cute kid; I'm not gonna say good-looking kid; I was a cute kid. So we have my looks when I was little, and then they turn into her; I think we're okay!" he said.

The current Hounds of Hell member believes that his children will have impressive genetics due to the biological combination of him and Ripley. Buddy Matthews also opened up about Rhea Ripley's desire to have twins.

"I hope; I hope. I think it's going to be a girl; for some reason [I] have this feeling that I'm going to get girls; we want to have two kids. We have talked about it a little bit more. So two kids. She goes, 'I just get it over and done with in one shot.' So she wants twins!" [41:23-42:06]

The Best Kept Secret stated that he has had proper conversations with the former WWE Women's World Champion about having kids and the road ahead. The 36-year-old star also intuitively thinks that he will have daughters when the couple eventually decides to start a family.

Check out the full conversation below:

Rhea Ripley battled Roxanne Perez in the latest episode of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley went to war with Roxanne Perez in this week's episode of WWE RAW. The issues between the two stars began when The Eradicator came to save IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer from Giulia and Perez on the previous edition of the Monday Night Show.

As expected, the stars tore the house down with their impressive performances. However, the match ended in a disqualification when Giulia attacked the former Judgement Day member from behind.

Mami struggled to deal with the heel duo on her own before IYO SKY arrived on the scene to even the odds. Giulia and Perez were forced to retreat, as Ripley and SKY teased an alliance.

